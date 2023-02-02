SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The Utah men’s basketball team is going to be without its best three-point shooter for at least the next month.

Gabe Madsen will be out 4-6 weeks with a lower leg injury that he sustained last Saturday, Jan. 28, at Oregon.



Madsen is the team’s second-leading scorer through 23 games averaging 11.7 points to go with a team-best .373 shooting clip from 3-point range. Madsen has made the third most three-pointers in the Pac-12 Conference.

His 20 steals are good for second-most on the team behind Lazar Stefanovic.

At best, Madsen would be able to return for the last week of the regular season, or possibly the Pac-12 Tournament in Las Vegas, which runs from March 8-11.



The Runnin’ Utes have gone 13-2 when Madsen reached double-figures in scoring this season. Additionally, Utah is 8-1 on the year when Madsen has hit at least three 3-pointers in a game.

