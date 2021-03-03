Runnin’ Utes squander halftime lead, lose 75-70 to Oregon State

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4 Sports) – In a game that featured 19 lead changes and seven ties, Utah (10-12, 7-11 Pac-12) couldn’t get it done as they lose to Oregon State, 75-70.

Oregon State (14-11, 10-9 Pac-12) went on a 9-2 run to go up 28-27 in the first half before both teams traded leads. Alphonso Plummer went on to score nine of Utah’s final 11 points heading into halftime to give the Utes a 40-37 lead.

With Utah on top 42-39 in the second half, another 7-0 run by the Beavers gave them a 46-42 lead on a short jumper from Jarod Lucas. Then a pair of free throws and a corner three from Pelle Larsson gave the Utes a one-point lead with 15:01 in the second half.

Oregon State then took the 19th lead change of the game with 6:32 left to go. Roman Silva finished at the rim before Gianni Hunt completed the 7-0 Beaver run with a 3-pointer. Back-to-back buckets from Allen and then Carlson splitting free throws brought the Utes within two points of Oregon State.

Down 72-67 after a layup from the Beavers, Allen found Mikael Jantunen wide open for the corner 3 to cut the Oregon State lead to three. The Utes drew a charge with 48 seconds to go but weren’t able to capitalize on the possession as they turned the ball back over to Oregon State.

The Runnin’ Utes had another chance to tie the game down 73-70 with 23 seconds left in regulation, but a costly turnover would send the Beavers back to the free-throw line and ultimately ice the game.

Allen finished with a game high 23 points for the Utes, adding six rebounds and five assists. 3 more Utes finished in double figures, Plummer scored 15 points, Larsson finished with 12, and Carlson rounds out the double digit scorers with 10 points.

The Utes will wrap up its regular-season on Saturday, March 6th at the Jon M. Hunstman center as they host Arizona State.