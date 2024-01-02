SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The Utes men’s basketball team hasn’t left the state of Utah since late November, and they’ve got 7-0 in that stretch. Utah is 11-2 overall, its best start since the 2015-16 season, which is the last time they made the NCAA Tournament.

So this week’s road trip at Arizona State on Thursday and at #10 Arizona on Saturday will provide a great test.

“It’s been a long, long, long, long time since we won at Arizona,” head coach Craig Smith said Tuesday. “It’s been since 2019 since we’ve won at Arizona State. This has been a very difficult road trip for the Utes historically, and we’re going to have to play awfully well.”

You have to go back to 1986 for the last time Utah won in Tucson. But with the Wildcats being the only ranked team in the Pac-12, the conference title race is as wide open as its ever been.

“I am a little surprised there is only one team in the league ranked,” Smith said. “But that’s how it goes sometimes. I still think the depth of the league is very good. It’s still so early, with 18 regular season games left. We’re definitely much improved, as expected, from our first two years.”

No Utah player is playing better than Branden Carlson right now. Carlson earned his second Pac-12 Player of the Week honor this week. Against Washington on Sunday, the former Bingham High star had a career high 34 points to go along with a career high 7 assists. What did Smith like most?

“I loved all of it,” Smith said with a laugh. “But what is exciting is he just made all the right plays. ‘OK, you’re going to do this, I’m going to do that. OK, you’re going to guard me like this, we’ll make this progression.’ That’s a credit to the whole team.”

So at 11-2 with one of the losses to 3rd ranked Houston, why isn’t Utah ranked? Well, with a good week in Arizona, that should get them into the top-25.

“I know [the players] pays attention to it,” Smith said. “Our staff pays attention to it. It’s the top-25, and I’ve always said you’ve got to earn respect. If we’re good enough, then it all works out. If we’re not, then it won’t.”

The Utes will play at Arizona State Thursday at 9:00 p.m. They will then take on #10 Arizona Saturday at 6:00 p.m.