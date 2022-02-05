Runnin’ Utes rally comes up just short against Oregon, 80-77

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Down by 14 points with less than five minutes to play, things looked bleak for the Utes basketball team.

But Utah went on an 18-5 run to cut the deficit to one, and had three chances to tie the game in the final seconds, but came up short in an 80-77 loss to the Ducks.

Utah was trying to win its second straight game after a program-record 10-game losing streak.

Will Richardson led Oregon with 25 points, while Jacob Young added 14 as the Ducks swept the season series. Oregon (15-7, 8-3 Pac-12) has now won nine straight against Utah.

“We’ve made a lot of improvements in a lot of ways,” Utah head coach Craig Smith said. “I don’t want to be a broken record, I know nobody wants to hear it. How many games have come down to the last possession or two? We’re right there.”

Gabe Madsen paced the Utes with 19 points and made five three-pointers, but missed two potential tying 3-balls in the final seconds.

After Young scored on a breakaway layup with four seconds left to give Oregon a three-point lead, Eli Ballstaedt had a three-point attempt to tie it at the buzzer, but his shot missed the rim.

Marco Anthony recorded a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds for the Utes, while Rollie Worster chipped in with 13 points and six assists. Branden Carlson added 11 points and six rebounds.

Oregon outscored the Utes 23-13 in the last 10 minutes of the first half for a 43-31 lead. Utah pulled to 56-52 with about 11 minutes left. Williams and Guerrier each made a 3-pointer during a 15-5 run that stretched the Ducks’ lead to 71-57 with 5:26 remaining.

Utah shot 41.5 percent from the field, while Oregon made 43.9 of its shots. The Ducks were hot from the three-point line, making 13 of 26 from beyond the arc, while outside of Madsen, Utah struggled from distance, making just 8 of 28 from three-point territory.

The Utes also struggled from the free throw line, making just 15 of 23. Oregon went 9 for 10 from the charity stripe.

“Our guys are really galvanized, and we’re playing really connected,” Smith said. “We’ve shown up and I think they can see how much we’re improving and that we’re not knocking on the door on so many occasions. It’s hard to do, but these guys have just done it, shown up, taken constructive criticism, taken coaching, and they’ve taken the good, too.”

De’Vion Harman had 12 points for Oregon, while Quincy Guerrier added 11 points and seven rebounds.

During a halftime ceremony, Utah retired Tom Chambers’ #42 into the rafters of the Huntsman Center. Chambers, who played at Utah from 1977-81 and led the Utes to two NCAA Tournament appearances, is the ninth Utah men’s basketball player to have his number retired.

Utah (9-15, 2-12 Pac-12) next hits the road at Colorado next Saturday.