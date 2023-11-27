MORAGA, Calif. (ABC4 Sports) – The Utes men’s basketball team used a solid defensive effort and some timely shooting to knock off Saint Mary’s Monday night, 78-71, to snap a two-game losing skid.

Gabe Madsen and Rollie Worster each scored 17 points to lead the way for Utah, while Cole Bajema poured in 14 as the Utes improved to 4-2 to start the season.

Lawson Lovering, who finished with nine points, and Madsen had layups to open the second half and the Utes never trailed again. Saint Mary’s didn’t score until Ducas hit a 3-pointer with 16 minutes remaining to get the Gaels within a point. Utah answered with a layup by Keba Deita, a dunk from Madsen and a Lovering layup to take a two-possession lead.

With Utah clinging to a 50-48 lead with 9:45 left in the game, the Utes went on a 17-4 run to put the game away. The Utes made 12 free throws to begin that stretch, capped by a jumper and a three-pointer from Worster, who also led the team with eight rebounds.

The Utes maintained at least a two-possession lead from there.

Branden Carlson, the reigning Pac-12 player of the week after averaging 23.3 points and 6.7 rebounds in Utah’s three games at the Charleston Classic, was held to seven points and seven boards.

Both team struggled from the floor, with Utah shooting 43.6 percent and Saint Mary’s 41.7 percent.

The difference in the game came at the free throw line, where Utah made 23 of 31, while the Gaels were 12 of 18.

Aidan Mahaney led Saint Mary’s with 22 points, while Alex Ducas had 16.

Utah will next take on Hawaii Thursday night at the Delta Center.