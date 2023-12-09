SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – After leading by as many as 16 points in the second half, the Utes basketball team held off a late rally by #14 BYU to win the rivalry game at a sold out Huntsman Center, 73-69 Saturday night.

Gabe Madsen made five 3-pointers and scored 17 points for the Utes, who handed the Cougars their first loss of the season.

Utah (7-2) shot 49% from the field in its fourth consecutive win. Branden Carlson had 15 points and eight rebounds, while Keba Keita added 10 points off the bench.

Jaxson Robinson scored 17 points for BYU (8-1), and Richie Saunders had 13. Dallin Hall had 11 points, and Spencer Johnson finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds for his first career double-double. Trevin Knell added 10 points for the Cougars.

The Cougars, who came into the game averaging 91.9 points with the highest point differential in the country at 32, shot just 36.6% from the field, including a 7-for-30 performance from 3-point range. BYU had been averaging 49.4 percent from the field this season.

After trailing 49-33 early in the second half, BYU got back into the game when Utah missed eight straight shots and scored a single point over an eight-minute stretch.

Robinson converted a layup off a steal and drained a 3-pointer to cap an 11-2 run that trimmed Utah’s lead to 61-59 with 4:38 left.

Madsen’s fifth 3-pointer gave Utah a 71-64 lead going into the final minute.

A three-pointer by Richie Saunders with 41 seconds left cut the deficit to 71-69, and BYU got the ball back after a missed three-pointer by Carlson.

But Dallin Hall turned the ball over while driving to the basket with two seconds left when Rollie Worster came up with a steal to secure the win, as the Huntsman Center crowd exploded.

Worster finished with seven points, eight assists and six rebounds. Ally Khalifa led BYU in assists with six.

Length and height advantages served the Utes well in defending the perimeter and dictating the game’s tempo for large stretches before halftime. But Utah struggled to close out on the offensive glass to prevent BYU from getting extra possessions.

The nation’s top perimeter offense went ice cold from outside the arc, as Utah successfully rushed the Cougars into ill-advised shots on numerous possessions, disrupting their normal offensive rhythm.

Utah shot 49.1 percent from the field, making 28 of 57 shots.

The Utes improved to 4-0 at home this season, while the Cougars lost its first true road game.

Saturday’s victory ended a two-game losing skid to BYU, as the Utes won its first game over their rivals since December 2, 2015. This was the closest game between Utah and BYU since 2008, when the Cougars won 55-52.

Utah next hosts Utah Valley on Saturday, while BYU hosts Denver on Wednesday.