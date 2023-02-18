TEMPE, Ariz. (ABC4 Sports) – Warren Washington scored 18 points on 7-of-9 shooting and Arizona State shook off Utah late for a 67-59 win on Saturday to avoid its second consecutive home loss.

Devan Cambridge scored 15 points and Desmond Cambridge Jr. 14 on 6-for-9 shooting.

Desmond Cambridge Jr.’s 3-pointer gave Arizona State a 58-57 lead with 2:19 to play and they never trailed again. He added another 3 with 48 seconds left for a 63-59 advantage.

The Sun Devils raced to a 7-0 lead before Utah regrouped and led 26-25 at intermission.

Marco Anthony, Branden Carlson and Lazar Stefanovic each scored 12 points as the Utes managed to stay close despite committing 17 turnovers.

The Sun Devils (19-9, 10-7) were victorious in their final regular season home contest and will conclude conference play on the road against No. 8 Arizona (Feb. 25), No. 4 UCLA (March 2) and USC (March 4).

Colorado beat Arizona State 67-59 on Thursday night creating urgency to beat the Utes (17-11, 10-7) as they vie for a first-round bye in the Pac-12 Conference Tournament.

Utah took a few minutes to get its offense going in the first half, but Branden Carlson got the Utes going with five-straight points. However, it wasn’t until the 7:51 mark that the Utes took their first lead off of Wilguens Jr. Exacte’s 3-pointer.

A quick 5-0 spurt by Utah was then capped off with a 3-pointer from Lazar Stefanovic to go up 26-19, but the Sun Devils converted eight Utah turnovers into 10 points to get within 26-25 of Utah at the half.

The first half of the second stanza saw a lot of back-and-forth, much of it caused by ASU’s full-court press, as both teams headed into the 6:49 media break tied 47-47. From the start of the half until that media timeout, fans saw the game get tied up nine different times with five lead changes.

Not much changed after that with both teams combining to go 7-of-8 from the field to head into the 3:34 timeout by Utah (17-11, 10-7) tied 55-55. Out of the timeout, Exacte took flight and grabbed the miss jumper from Carlson and flushed it down with two hands to silent the crowd. However, Desmond Cambridge Jr. got the home crowd raring once again after he drained a far corner three to put the Sun Devils (19-9, 10-7 Pac-12) ahead 58-57 with 2:19 left to go.

Cambridge Jr. then drained a second shot on the ensuing possession just off the free-throw line to go up 60-57, but Stefanovic went on the other end and knocked down a tough baseline jumper before Utah called a quick timeout with 1:14 left on the clock.

However, after a scramble on the defensive end and the clock winding down, Cambridge Jr. found his brother Devan Cambridge for the corner three – which wound up being the dagger in its loss.

Utah hosts #4 UCLA on Thursday, USC on Feb. 25 and conclude the regular season at Colorado on March 4.