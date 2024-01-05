TEMPE, Ariz. (ABC4 Sports) – The Runnin’ Utes first road game since November 27th did not go as planned, and Utah’s eight-game winning streak came to an end Thursday night.

Jose Perez scored a season-high 27 points, Frankie Collins added 14 of his 19 points in the second half and Arizona State beat Utah 82-70 Thursday night for its third win in a row.

Arizona State (9-5, 3-0 Pac-12) lost three games in a row — by an average of 14.6 points — to end its nonconference slate.

Perez hit a 3-pointer to give Arizona State the lead for good with 51 seconds left in the first half and then stole the ball, led the fast break and lobbed a pass to Jamiya Neal for an alley-oop layup 21 seconds later that made it 41-36 at halftime.

Keba Keita threw down a dunk and Deivon Smith converted a three-point play to cap a 7-2 spurt that trimmed Utah’s deficit to 48-47 with 13:46 to play, but Collins answered 15 seconds later with a 3-pointer, the first of his nine consecutive ASU points as the Sun Devils scored 13 of the next 19.

Collins hit a 3 and Perez added another less than a minute to make it 67-56 with 5:28 to play and Utah trailed by double figures the rest of the way.

Branden Carlson, coming off a career-high 34 point performance against Washington, scored 19 points and grabbed eight rebounds for Utah (11-3, 2-1). Smith finished with 13 points, his highest total of the season. No other Utah player scored in double figures.

Rollie Worster and Cole Bajema both finished with nine points for Utah, while Gabe Madsen led the team with five assists.

The Utes were held to just 41.2 percent shooting from the field, and made 7 of 22 shots from three-point range. Arizona State shot 50 percent from the floor.

Utah next takes on #10 Arizona Saturday at 7:00 p.m.