Runnin’ Utes fall on the road at Oregon State, 88-76

CORVALLIS, Ore. (ABC4 sports) – When the Runnin’ Utes walked into the Gill Colliseum Thursday night, they had to feel confident of walking out with a win.

Coming into the game, Oregon State was just 2-10, but the Beavers came to play eventually knocking off the Utes 88 to 76.

Utah’s Achilles heel was turnovers. The Runnin’ Utes turned the ball over a season high 20 times, leading to 23 Oregon State points off those turnovers.

Utah outrebounded Oregon State 37-32, but the Beavers outscored the Utes 40-24 in the paint.

Utah only shot 43.1 percent from the field but its three point shooting kept them in the game.

Utah knocked down 12 of its 27 attempts, David Jenkins Jr. making a big contribution off the bench for the Utes.

He led the team with 22 points, and knocked down five of his eight attempts from range.

On the flipside, Oregon State shot the ball great from the field, 55.7 percent overall, and 50 percent from behind the arc.

Jarod Lucas scored all game long for the Beavers, leading all scorers with 25 points, and he knocked down clutch free throws down the stretch to seal the win.

The game started out as a fast paced high scoring matchup. Utah kept itself in the game with solid three point shooting, while Oregon State was scoring baskets at will. An 8-0 run by the Beavers saw Utah head into under-12 media break down 24-19.

The Runnin’ Utes went down by as many as 14 points, but in the second half a Branden Carlson three pointer got them within one point.

That was the closest they would get, as Oregon State would keep the Utes at bay for the rest of the game and secured its first Pac-12 Conference victory, 88 to 76.

Utah drops to 8-5 overall and 1-2 in conference play.

The Runnin’ Utes will look to get back on track Saturday, January 1st in Eugene, Oregon as they take on the Ducks.