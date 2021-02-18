Runnin’ Utes drop second straight game, lose to Oregon State 74-56

CORVALLIS, Ore. (ABC4 Sports) – The story of the game was Utes turnovers. They gave the ball away 20 times and Oregon State capitalized with 26 points off those 20 turnovers, as the Utah basketball team dropped its second straight to the Beavers 74-56.

Timmy Allen and Branden Carlson tried their best to keep Utah (9-9, 6-8 Pac-12 Conference) in it. They combined for 40 of Utah’s 56 points. They didn’t get much help as the bench only scored six points. The team as a whole shot 38 percent from the field and 16 percent from 3-point range.

Oregon State (11-10, 7-8 Pac-12) was led by Ethan Thompson who finished with 25 points, eight assists, and five rebounds. Allen finished with 24 points, nine rebounds, and five assists for the Utes.

Oregon State blew the game open with a huge 17-0 run in the second half, taking a 55-39 lead. Utah committed 13 second-half turnovers, getting outscored 44-30 in the second half.

“You’re only going to be as strong as your weakest link on the offensive and defensive units,” said Utah head coach Larry Krystkowiak. “Offensively it seemed like we had one person that wasn’t involved with our execution, and then you kind of make things up. At times we looked like a deer in the headlights, but that was the story of the game.”

Utah looks to rebound on their Oregon trip on Saturday when they face the Ducks in Eugene at 7 PM.

Utes starting point guard Rylan Jones missed his third straight game with a shoulder injury. Mikael Jantunen missed his second straight game as he continues to play for the Finland national team.