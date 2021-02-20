Runnin’ Utes come up just short at Oregon, falling 67-64

EUGENE, ORE. (ABC4 Sports) – In a hard fought game throughout, the Utes couldn’t find the run to keep them in front. Two costly turnovers down the stretch were the difference in the game as the Ducks beat the Utes 67-64. Utah is now 4-5 in Pac-12 play when leading at the half.

Neither team led by more than five points, and there were nine ties and 19 lead changes. Pelle Larsson gave the Utes a 35-33 lead going into halftime.

Utah (9-10, 6-9 Pac-12) took a 37-33 early in the second half, before a 7-0 run by the Ducks (14-4, 9-3 Pac-12) gave them the lead. A Branden Carlson jumper got the Utes within 3, 52-49 with 10:17 to play. Utah kept it a one possession game for six minutes before Timmy Allen tied the game with a free throw with 4:06 to go.

Eric Williams Jr. put Oregon back on top, 58-56 when on a layup the next possession. Alphonso Plummer drew a foul on a 3 point attempt. He made all 3 free throws and the Utes took a 59-58 lead.

Utah led by three but it was short lived when Chris Duarte drained a corner three. His Duck teammate LJ Figueroa knocked down a three pointer as well, giving Oregon the 64-61 lead. Plummer didn’t back down, with 1:34 to go he hit a 3 pointer that tied the game at 64.

Two costly Utah turnovers would seal the deal as Oregon knocked down their free throws and finished the Utes off. Utah now moves to 1-7 all-time playing on the road at Oregon since joining the Pac-12.

Utah had four players score in double figures. Plummer’s 17 points led the team he also shot 4-of-8 from 3 point range. Allen finished with 15 points, Carlson posted 13 points and 9 rebounds, Larsson also had 13 points, adding seven rebounds and five assists.

The Ducks were led by Duarte and Figueroa, they both finished with 15 points. Eugene Omoruyi added 13 points and 6 rebounds before fouling out with 3:29 to go.

Utah returns home Thursday, February 25th to take on UCLA in the Jon M. Huntsman Center.