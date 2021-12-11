Runnin’ Utes blow past Manhattan, 96-62

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Lahat Thioune scored a career-high 16 points off the bench and Utah rolled to a 96-62 win over Manhattan on Saturday in the first meeting between the two schools.

Thioune hit 4 of 5 shots for the Utes, who shot 58% overall. He also made all eight of his free throws, career bests for attempts and makes, and grabbed seven rebounds.

Riley Battin added 14 points, Branden Carlson 13 and Both Gach 12 for Utah (7-3), which was 10 of 18 from 3-point range and made 16 of 18 free throws. Battin and Thioune both had seven rebounds to help build a 40-27 advantage on the boards.

Manhattan shot just 33%, going 5 of 20 on 3s. The Jaspers made 19 of 28 free throws as the teams combined for 42 fouls.

Thioune scored four points just past the eight-minute mark, putting Utah up 31-18 and the lead stayed in double figures the rest of the way. It was 47-30 at halftime as Battin scored the Utes’ last six points.

A 9-0 run, starting with a Battin basket followed by his three-point play, made it 64-39 with 10:54 remaining.

Utah’s offense came out firing on cylinders and jumped out to an early 12-6 lead on back-to-back triples from Both Gach before slew of baskets from Carlson put the Utes on top 25-15 with 9:09 to play on a lob from Gach.

The Utes continued to maintain its double-digit lead into the break (47-30), behind a .550 shooting clip and 4-of-7 effort from beyond the arc. Utah also assisted on 13-of-17 field-goals in the first half – which tied for the most assists the Utes have had in any of its last five games.

Thioune feasted in the second half for Utah and scored 10 of his game-high and career-high 16 points in the second half to go with a perfect 8-of-8 night from the stripe. Battin had his best game of the season on 4-of-8 shooting with seven rebounds and four assists to go with a 5-of-5 night from the line. Carlson added 13 points, four rebounds and four assists on 6-of-8 shooting while Gach chipped in with 12 points, six rebounds and a pair of assists.

As a team, the Utes saw 12 different players score in the contest while assisting on 26-of-35 made shots – 10 of which came from deep. Utah also finished the game shooting a .583 clip as a team and .556 clip from 3-point land.

Utah plays at Missouri next Saturday.