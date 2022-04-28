SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Call it a Hive Five.

Jazz All-Star center Rudy Gobert was stung in the nose by a bee, and his face was swollen ahead of tonight’s crucial Game 6 against the Dallas Mavericks.

Gobert, who owns a hive at his house, said his vision is unimpaired, and he will be good to go tonight.

When he first walked into his press conference Thursday morning, Gobert joked that he had been in a fight.

“It was like seven guys,” he said “I was the only one that came out of the room.”

Actually, Gobert said he has been stung multiple times, and says they have had positive affects on him.

“It’s actually good to get stung by a bee,” he said. “There’s actually some good benefits. There’s actually some treatments where people get stung on purpose.”

Gobert said he purchased the bee hive about a year ago.

“It’s good for the environment, it’s good for the landscape, the flowers, the fruits,” he said. “And I love honey, so I always wanted to have my own.”

The Salt Lake Bees claimed no responsibility for the sting.

The Mavericks lead the Jazz 3 games to 2, with Game 6 set to tip off at 8:00 p.m. tonight at Vivint Arena.