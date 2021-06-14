Rudy Gobert selected to All-NBA Defensive First Team

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) defends the basket against Sacramento Kings guard Jahmi’us Ramsey (3) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Sunday, May 16, 2021. The Jazz won 121-99. (AP Photo/Randall Benton)

Rudy Gobert was the 2020-2021 NBA Defensive Player of the Year

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – After winning his third Defensive Player of the Year award, it is no surprise that Rudy Gobert was selected first team all defense.

This marks his fifth-straight year earning NBA Defensive First Team honors.

Gobert led the NBA among qualified players in defensive rating (100.6), defensive win shares (5.2), defensive rebounds (10.1) and was second in blocks per game (2.7) during the 2020-21 season.

He also led the NBA in +/- (+728) and total rebounds (960). Helping the Jazz to the best-record in the NBA at 52-20, and the team’s first overall no. 1 seed in franchise history.

Gobert was the anchor for the NBA’s third best defense, who finished the season with a defensive rating of 107.5.

Appearing in 545 games (453 starts), he owns career averages of 12.0 points, 11.3 rebounds, 2.2 blocks and 1.3 steals in 29.7 minutes per contest.

Over the last five seasons no other player in the NBA has more blocks (855) than Gobert and he’s collected 4,554 boards during that stretch, the second most in the NBA.