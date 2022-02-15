Rudy Gobert returns in Jazz 135-101 blowout win over Houston

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Utah Jazz fans were feeling the love on Valentine’s Day — love for a healthy Jazz team.

After missing nine games with a calf injury, Rudy Gobert returned to score 14 points and grab seven rebounds in 22 minutes of action, as the Jazz cruised past the Houston Rockets for its sixth straight win, 135-101.

“Feels great, I was getting pretty ansty to get back on the floor,” said Gobert, who was ejected after a second technical foul in the fourth quarter. “I’m really happy to be back and I’m excited to be able to be on the court.”

Donovan Mitchell scored 30 points to lead the Jazz, his 15th game this season scoring at least 30. Bojan Bogdanovic added 22 as the Jazz matched a season high with 34 assists.

“When you have the 3-time Defensive P{layer of the Year come back it makes it easier,” Mitchell said. “Just his presence leads to a lot of turnovers, and we’re able to be more aggressive.”

“We all know how good he is, how important he is for this team both offensively and defensively,” Bogdanovic said about Gobert. “I mean we all know how big he is for us.”

Jordan Clarkson scored 16 and Hassan Whiteside contributed 11 points and 14 rebounds in Utah’s third wire-to-wire win of the season. Whiteside has grabbed 49 rebounds in the last three games, all in a reserve role.

Eric Gordon, Jae’Sean Tate and Kevin Porter, Jr. each scored 14 for the Rockets, who have lost five in a row.

“A good team like that will punish you. We just didn’t play our game. We were just out there,” Gordon said.

The Jazz went a perfect 6-0 on their homestand, which gave them a three-game lead on Dallas for the fourth playoff seed in the Western Conference. Three of the games were by margins of 23 or more.

“Our competitiveness, our relentlessness, even when we were up by 25 … is helping us establish winning habits,” Mitchell said.

With Gobert’s return, the Jazz had their regular starting lineup for the first time in 13 games. That group has a record of 23-8 this season.

The Jazz defense fell from the top five into tatters early on without the big Frenchman, but the Jazz learned to play without him and held teams in check during the homestand.

“Our energy is different. I feel like something happened within our team. In that slump that we had, it really sparked something. I feel like we’re a team that’s trying to accomplish something,” Gobert said.

The Rockets shot well for most of the game but saw a lot of finger-pointing and conversations after defensive breakdowns and missed passes. The Rockets own the worst record in the Western Conference and since beating the Jazz 10 games ago but have gone 1-9 since.

Utah used a 16-0 run bridging the first and second quarter to amass a comfortable margin, and led by as many as 31 in the first half. Utah’s 78 points was season-high for a first half.

Mitchell scored his 30 points on just 15 field-goal attempts, with five 3-pointers and 7 of 8 from the line.

Mike Conley had his worst shooting performance of the season Monday, missing all six of his 3-point attempts and scoring just two points. But Conley had 10 assists and four steals, making winning plays according to Jazz head coach Quin Snyder.

“It’s really important for our whole team to know that you have the ability to impact the game, even if you’re not scoring,” Snyder said. “When your shot’s not going down, what can you do to help your team and Mike’s play tonight showed that.”

Juancho Hernangomez scored his first basket since being traded to the Jazz last week.

The Jazz will play its final game before the All-Star break Wednesday night in Los Angeles against the Lakers.

Before the game, the families of Izzy Tichenor and Drayke Hardman, two young Jazz fans who recently died by suicide after being bullied, presented Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert their NBA All-Star Game rings.