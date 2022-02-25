SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Rudy Gobert has done nothing but get better during his nine years in the NBA with the Utah Jazz.

Gobert has won three NBA Defensive Player of the Year Awards, and has been named to three NBA All-Star Games.

Yet, one fellow All-Star has been particularly critical of Gobert — Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green.

When the All-Star reserves were announced earlier this month, Green poked fun at Gobert for crying when he didn’t make the All-Star Game four years ago.

“It has to be Rudy,’ Green said on TNT. “I mean, the man cried on national television when he didn’t make the All-Star Game. Thank God he made the next three.”



Then, during last Sunday’s All-Star Game, Green didn’t like being compared to Gobert at all.

“You keep mentioning me in the same sentence as him,” Green said to Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith on the TNT broadcast. “We’re not alike. We ain’t nothing alike.”

Gobert, who is averaging 15.7 points, 14.8 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game this season, says he heard what Green said, and just lets his play speak for itself.

“It’s just noise to me,” Gobert said ahead of Friday’s game against Dallas. “The more these people try to discredit what I do or what my team does, it just means we’re doing something right. If anything, the more noise, the harder it is to take these people seriously. It’s unfortunate, when you have that big of a platform…it doesn’t make you look good to talk down on somebody else. When you’re great at what you do, you don’t need to talk down on anybody. I don’t think making fun of anybody’s struggles or anybody else’s journey isn’t taking anyone anywhere.”

Rudy Gobert @rudygobert27 responds to Draymond Green's @Money23Green multiple negative comments about him saying, "It's just noise to me." pic.twitter.com/6So9e6S9OX — Dana Greene (@dana_greene) February 25, 2022

Gobert says his calf is fully healed and doesn’t expect any minutes restriction against the Mavericks.

“I’m feeling great,” said Gobert, who played in Utah’s final two games before the break after missing the previous nine. “The All-Star Game came at a perfect time. I really needed those few days to recharge, take care of that calf, and get ready for a big stretch.”

Gobert says they’re not really paying attention to the Western Conference standings just yet. But these next couple games against Dallas and Phoenix are big.

“They’ve been playing great basketball,” Gobert said about the Mavs. Especially Luka [Doncic]. It can be tricky to look at the standings. It can give you a feeling that you accomplished something. But until June, we haven’t really accomplished anything.”

The Jazz (36-22) enter the final 24 games of the season as the 4-seed in the Western Conference with Dallas just a game and a half back in the 5-seed.

After tonight’s game, the Jazz will begin a 5-game road trip Sunday at Phoenix at 1:30 p.m. on ABC4.