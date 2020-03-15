Rudy Gobert posts video message saying he is ‘feeling better every day’

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) defends against Phoenix Suns forward Kelly Oubre Jr. (3) in the first half during an NBA basketball game Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Rudy Gobert posted his first video message since becoming the first NBA player to test positive for the coronavirus last Wednesday.

A message from @rudygobert27 to the fans ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8zAGDt97BR — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) March 15, 2020

“Hey, what’s up everyone? It’s Rudy Gobert,” he began. “I just wanted to give you guys a little update. I want to start by saying thank you for being supportive for all the positive energy. It really means a lot.”

Gobert has been in a self-quarantine ever since he tested positive Wednesday night in Oklahoma City, ultimately resulting in the suspension of the NBA season.

“As for myself, I’ve been feeling better every single day,” Gobert continued. “Thanks to the healthcare people of Utah and Oklahoma City.”

On Saturday, Gobert donated $500,000 to virus related relief efforts, including $200,000 to help stadium workers at Vivint Smart Home Arena during the suspension of play.

“I just want to remind you to keep washing your hands frequently with soap and water. Try to avoid touching your face, your nose, your eyes. Of course, try to avoid making any unnecessary contact with people. It’s all about protecting yourself and the people around you.”

Gobert came under massive public scrutiny after he touched several microphones during his media availability on Monday, sort of poking fun at the new virus restrictions regarding interviews. He was also reportedly acting carelessly in the Jazz locker room before he learned of his positive test. Gobert publicly apologized for that on Instagram last week.

“I wish I would have took this thing more seriously,” Gobert said in his video message Sunday. “I hope everyone else is going to do so, because we can do it together. Take care and stay safe.”

Jazz teammate Donovan Mitchell also tested positive for the virus, and posted a video message on Saturday saying he is “feeling fine.”

