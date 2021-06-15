Rudy Gobert named to All-NBA 3rd team

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert dunks during the second half in Game 4 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Los Angeles Clippers Monday, June 14, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The honors continue to pour in for Jazz star center Rudy Gobert.

The 3-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year was named to the All-NBA third team on Tuesday. This is the fourth time Gobert has earned All-NBA honors.

Gobert led the NBA in defensive rating (100.6), defensive win shares (5.2), defensive rebounds (10.1) and was second in blocks per game (2.7) during the 2020-21 season. He also led the NBA in +/- (+728) and total rebounds (960). Helping the Jazz to the best-record in the NBA at 52-20, and the team’s first overall no. 1 seed in franchise history.

On the offensive end, Gobert led the NBA in field goal percentage (.675), dunks (231) and was second in screen assists per game (6.1). For the year, he finished with 14.3 points, a career-high-tying 13.5 boards, 2.7 blocks and 1.3 assists in 30.8 minutes per game. Gobert was also named an All-Star for the second-straight season.

He has now won the NBA Defensive Player of the Year Award three times, been named to the All-NBA Second Team (2017), selected to the All-NBA Third Team three times (2019-21).

Donovan Mitchell did not make any of the All-NBA teams. Had he been named to one of the three teams, the contract extension he signed last offseason, which will go into effect next season, would have been worth $195 million over four years instead of $163 million.

Former Weber State star and Portland Trail Blazer Damian Lillard was named to the All-NBA second team.