SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Three-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert is finalist to win the award for a fourth time in his career.

Gobert was announced as a finalist for the DPOY, along with Mikal Bridges of the Phoenix Suns and Marcus Smart of the Boston Celtics.

This is the sixth straight year that Gobert has been a finalist for the award. He won in 2018, 2020 and 2021.

Here are your 2021-22 #KiaDPOY finalists:



Mikal Bridges

Rudy Gobert

Marcus Smart #NBAAwards pic.twitter.com/PJ2GX4QPYA — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 17, 2022

It’s been a career season for the big man from France as he finished second in the NBA with 53 double-doubles on the year, despite playing in least games amount of games of anybody in the top-5.

He averaged 15.6 points and a league-leading 14.7 rebounds per game. He shot 71.3% from the floor and 69.0% from the free throw line, which along with his rebounding total, are career-highs. He also blocked 2.1 shots per game and influenced countless other shots around the rim.

The winner will be announced during the NBA playoffs.