Rudy Gobert gets three dunks, while Steph Curry sets All-Star Game record

Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry holds up the Kobe Bryant Trophy after being named the MVP of the NBA All-Star basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

CLEVELAND (ABC4 Sports) – Rudy Gobert scored six points and had six rebounds in his third NBA All-Star Game appearance, but Steph Curry stole the show.

Curry hit 16 3-pointers and scored 50 points, two shy of the All-Star Game record, while LeBron James hit a one-legged turnaround jumper to clinch the victory for Team LeBron over Team Durant, 163-160.

On a night when the NBA honored its 75 greatest players, two of them — Curry and James — put on displays worthy of the occasion.

Curry was eventually named All-Star Game MVP for the first time in his illustrious career.

Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell announced just a couple of hours before tip on Sunday that he would not be able to play, due to an upper respiratory illness that kept him from participating in anything on Saturday and, ultimately, the All-Star Game itself.

Gobert made all three of his shots, all dunks, for Team Durant.

Rudy Gobert was the ONLY NBA All-Star who went 100 percent from the field. 3 dunks, but still! @rudygobert27 pic.twitter.com/rXmMQUxXPM — Dana Greene (@dana_greene) February 21, 2022

After setting the first-half record with eight treys, Curry brought the crowd — which had loudly booed the Golden State Warriors star before the game — to its feet when he nailed five straight 3-pointers early in the third quarter, including one on three straight possessions.

He then hit his 15th 3 — more than anyone has ever made in any NBA game — at the end of a passing sequence that saw him pass it to James, who threw it to Nikola Jokic, who passed to Giannis Antetokounmpo, who then swung it to Curry in the corner. Curry then let it fly, and he fully turned around to celebrate before the ball softly fell through the net.

During the next timeout, Curry said into the microphone he was wearing for TNT, “Can someone tell me what the record is for points?”

Ultimately, Curry wound up with “only” 50 points — missing a couple of 3-pointers in the fourth quarter that would’ve allowed him to surpass the 52 points Anthony Davis scored to set the record in 2017 — before James ended the contest with his dagger over Zach LaVine.

The game itself used the format first utilized in Chicago two years ago, the Elam Ending, which brought the same level of intensity and competition to the final moments this year that it did in its debut.

After the two teams played each of the first three quarters for charity — with the winner of each individual quarter earning $100,000 for its respective charity (Team LeBron playing for Kent State’s I Promise Scholars Program and Team Durant playing for the Greater Cleveland Food Bank) — the fourth quarter was played to a target score.

Team LeBron won the first quarter 47-45, thanks to Luka Doncic scoring the team’s final six points. Team Durant came back and won the second quarter 49-46 — despite a record-setting eight first-half 3-pointers from Stephen Curry — to take a 94-93 halftime lead. The two teams then tied in the third quarter, thanks to a heady defensive play by Antetokounmpo late in the quarter.

That left the score at 139-138 in favor of Team Durant heading into the fourth, meaning that the target score was 163 points — 24 more than the total from the team leading after three, in a nod to the late Kobe Bryant, and setting up James’ final heroics after Joel Embiid and Antetokounmpo traded baskets throughout the fourth quarter.

For the second straight year, Team Durant was without its captain, as Kevin Durant was unable to play in Sunday’s game due to the MCL sprain that has sidelined him for the past month. Durant was originally scheduled to attend the game, despite his injury, but did not after the death of his grandmother this weekend. Green (back, calf) and James Harden (hamstring) also missed the game due to injury, with LaMelo Ball, Dejounte Murray and Jarrett Allen, respectively, being tapped to serve as their replacements.

Chris Paul, meanwhile, will miss the next six to eight weeks, at least, after suffering an avulsion fracture in his right thumb in Wednesday’s win over the Houston Rockets. And yet despite that injury, Paul played for a little more than two minutes in the first quarter of Sunday’s game, missing his only shot (a left-handed layup) before sitting down for the night.

Team LeBron improved to 5-0 since the NBA went away from the traditional East-West format of the All-Star Game in 2018 and instead adopted the current setup of having the top vote-getter from each conference draft teams from the game’s remaining 22 participants.

Next year’s All-Star Game comes to Vivint Arena, February 19th.