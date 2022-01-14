Rudy Gobert and Rudy Gay cleared from NBA health and safety protocols

Utah Jazz’s Rudy Gobert (27) talks to Rudy Gay during the first half of the team’s NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs, Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Help is on the way for the struggling Utah Jazz.

Both Rudy Gobert and Rudy Gay have been cleared to return to the game after testing positive for Covid. It is unclear if both players will be back for the Jazz next game Sunday at Denver.

Gobert has missed the last five games, and the Jazz have gone 1-4 without the 3-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year. The team’s defensive rating without Gobert has ballooned to 120.8.

Gobert is averaging 15.5 points, 15.1 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game this season.

Gay, who was placed in Covid protocols on Sunday, is averaging 9.2 points and 4.6 rebounds.

The Jazz still have four players in the NBA health and safety protocols in Hassan Whiteside, Udoka Azubuike, Elijah Hughes and Jared Butler.

Joe Ingles, who was the first Jazz player to test positive this season, returned from the Covid list on Monday.

Gobert was the first NBA player to test positive for Covid back on March 11, 2020, which eventually led to the shutdown of the season for four months.