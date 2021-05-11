RSL will no longer require masks at Rio Tinto Stadium

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Real Salt Lake has announced that fans will no longer be required to wear masks during matches at Rio Tinto Stadium.

RSL also announced the stadium would expand to a 10,000 seat capacity, starting with Saturday’s match against Nashville SC.

While masks will not be required, RSL says they “strongly recommend” fans wear them when attending matches.

The club’s announcement comes after Utah reached criteria outlined in House Bill 294, also known as the COVID-19 “endgame bill,” which effectively lifted all of Utah’s public health orders.

In a news release, RSL says “special seating arrangements will be made for those who are more comfortable with masks requirements and social distancing, so they can attend the match and still feel safe and comfortable.”

All stadium staff, security, and concession workers will still be required to wear masks, according to RSL officials.

Fans with any questions regarding tickets are asked to call 844-REAL-TIX.