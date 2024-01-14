SANDY, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Real Salt Lake will be without two key players next season, as the team made a couple of major transactions this weekend.

First, RSL transferred Jefferson Savarino to Brazilian side Botafogo.

Savarino was Real Salt Lake’s leading overall goalscorer in 2023, scoring 11 times across MLS, Open Cup and Leagues Cup competitions, winning RSL’s league-specific Golden Boot with seven goals.

“We’d like to thank Jefferson for his years of service to our Club,” said RSL Sporting Director Kurt Schmid. “We wish him and his family the best as they return to Brazil, and everyone here in Utah is grateful for Sava’s contributions to our growth in recent years.”

The move opens a second Designated Player spot for RSL, along with Chicho Arango.

The 26-year-old Venezuelan amassed 40 goals for RSL in 142 games during his two Utah stints (May 2017 – Feb 2020 and May 2022 – Nov. 2023).

So many memories in Claret & Cobalt.



Grateful for everything you’ve done for RSL, @QSavarino10. pic.twitter.com/VW7cSWjdb0 — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) January 13, 2024

Then on Sunday, RSL loaned forward Rubio Rubin to Queretaro of Liga MX.

Rubin scored 12 goals in his 93 appearances for RSL since his April, 2021 move to Utah.

“We wish Rubio the best of luck as he embarks on this loan move,” said Schmid. “We have no doubt he will compete for minutes at Queretaro, and will closely monitor his situation as the 2024 season progresses.”

Earlier this offseason, Real Salt Lake parted ways with captain Damir Kreilach, who then signed with Vancouver.

Real Salt Lake is counting on Arango and Diego Luna to be major pieces of the team’s attack in 2024.