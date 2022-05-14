SANDY, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – What a way to celebrate a contract extension.

Andrew Brody, a homegrown product who just signed an extension this week, scored the game-winning goal in the 88th minute, as Real Salt Lake completed a 2-1 comeback victory over Austin FC Saturday night at a sold out Rio Tinto Stadium.

Brody’s game winner in the 88th minute — his first career MLS goal — helped Salt Lake remain undefeated at home through five matches.

“It’s a special, special moment, a special, special week for myself and my family,” Brody said. “It’s a moment that we’ve all dreamed of since I joined the RSL Academy when I was 16. It’s a moment I didn’t think was always coming, but I give a lot of credit to my parents for giving me the resilience to keep going and never give up. And to top it off, the three points, that makes it feel even better tonight honestly.”

RSL (5-3-4, 19 points) scored twice after halftime while playing with a man advantage over the final 43 minutes.

After Alexander Ring gave the visitors a 1-0 lead with a goal in the 24th minute, Maikel Chang leveled the match in the 55th with his first career MLS goal.

Austin (6-3-2, 20 points) had allowed just nine goals in its first 10 matches before giving up two second-half goals to Real Salt Lake. RSL outshot the Texas club 14-8 and had a 7-2 edge in shots on goal.

Head coach Pablo Mastroeni was obviously pleased with his team’s comeback effort.

“Coaching, in a lot of ways, is suffering,” he said. “There’s a lot of things that are out of your control and you want certain things to happen, when you want them to, and there’s 11 players out on the field that are having an emotional response to certain situations that you can’t affect. So for me, it’s really about trying to spark a positive emotion to the players when they’re tired, when they don’t think they can go anymore, when we want to slow games down but I think we should speed it up to really press the game, but again, this is a players’ game, and tonight, the players did absolutely fantastic.”

Austin dominated possession during the first half, controlling the ball 59 percent of the time. It eventually paid off for the club.

Ring got Austin on the board with his goal in the 24th minute when Diego Fagundez sent the ball into Ring on the left side of the area. Once he reached the 6-yard box, Ring threaded a left-footer between Zac MacMath and the near post and buried the ball in the bottom left corner of the net.

Sergio Cordova and Bobby Wood put a pair of shots on frame for Real Salt Lake before halftime. RSL struggled to generate a consistent attack against the Austin defense, however, totaling just three shots over the first 45 minutes. Austin had five shots in the first half.

Momentum favored RSL after halftime when Daniel Pereira was sent off with a red card in the 47th minute. Austin played with 10 players over the final 43 minutes.

RSL cashed in on that man advantage in the 55th minute with Chang’s equalizer. Chang scooted around Ring outside the top of the 6-yard box and blasted the ball home to level it at 1-1.

“You just have to move the ball quickly because they were solid defensively when they got into their own block,” said RSL midfielder Scott Caldwell. “As long as we moved the ball out wide and whipped in some crosses to create some dangerous balls we knew we could be dangerous. We just have to make sure we move with a sense of urgency and quickness to be able to break them down.”

Brody gave Real Salt Lake its first lead of the match in the final minutes after blasting home a right-footer inside the right post from outside the box.

“I saw [Anderson Julio] get the ball, I was facing down on the line, and I saw a lot of their team just dropping off,” Brody said. “Nobody really was watching out for the top of the box, I just followed the play. Ando [Anderson Julio] cut a perfect ball back for me on my right foot. The big thing was just get it on target, put it on frame, hit it hard and hit it with confidence. The next thing I know, it just went in the top bin. It was crazy, honestly, I’m at a loss for words. It was super special.”

Real Salt Lake is now 4-0-1 at home this season. RSL next out on the road to take on Montreal on May 22nd at 2:00 p.m.