SAN JOSE, Calif. (ABC4 Sports) – After not playing for two weeks, Real Salt Lake looked rusty early on, giving up two early goals in a 2-1 loss to San Jose Saturday night.

The Earthquakes jumped out on top in the second minute, when Christian Espinoza found Jeremy Ebobisse in the box, and his shot beat a diving Zac MacMath to give the home team a 1-0 advantage. For Ebobisse, that was his ninth goal of the season.

San Jose added to its lead in the 15th minute when Quakes defender Rodrigues got a light touch on Espinoza’s shot, deflecting the ball past MacMath as San Jose stormed out to a 2-0 lead.

Real Salt Lake got one back just before halftime in the 44th minute when Jefferson Savarino sent a cross into the box that was headed in by Chicho Arango. That was Arango’s sixth goal since joining the team earlier this season, and his fourth in MLS play.

Neither team was able to find the back of the net in the second half. RSL outshot San Jose, 19-16, putting seven shots on frame, compared to six by the Quakes.

RSL (11-10-7) falls back to sixth place in the Western Conference standings with six games remaining in the regular season.

Real Salt Lake has now lost five of its last six matches across all competitions.

Real Salt Lake next comes home to host FC Dallas Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m. at America First Field.