RSL signs defender Justen Glad to 4-year extension

SANDY, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – One of Real Salt Lake’s brightest young stars in staying with the club.

Real Salt Lake announced that the club has signed defender Justen Glad to a new 4-year contract extension.

“I love RSL and having come up through the Academy and seeing the club put their faith in me from the very beginning has been an amazing feeling,” Glad said. “I’m excited to continue this journey with RSL and I think we’re at a critical point within the organization right now. I’m excited to be a part of pushing this club in the right direction and elevate it to new levels.”

“Justen is a proven high-level starter in this league and at 23 years old has significant room for growth as well,” RSL General Manager Elliot Fall said. “We are thrilled to have him on board long-term and see him continue to cement himself as a leader in our locker room.”

Glad, 23, signed as a Homegrown Player in April of 2014 and has since appeared in 126 career regular season matches, notching three goals and one assist.

He enjoyed a breakout season in 2016, when he started in 27 matches. He followed that up with 18 starts in 2017 after spending much of the season away on international duty and started in 50 consecutive matches for the club over two seasons from 2017-2018. For his efforts, he was voted by his teammates as RSL’s Defensive Player of the Year in 2016 and 2017.

In addition to his regular season successes, Glad has appeared in four matches in the MLS Cup Playoffs with RSL, along with two appearances in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup and one in CONCACAF Champions League. Across all competitions, Glad has 135 games played with RSL.

“We think he’s one of the top center backs in the league and has a ton of experience already at a young age. He’s still continuing to grow – he gets better every year,” RSL Head Coach Freddy Juarez said. “Most importantly, it’s always a beautiful thing to continue to work with a Homegrown who has so much love for the club and more importantly a great human being. I’m excited about and happy to have Justen Glad come back.”