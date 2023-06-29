SANDY, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Another Columbian soccer star is coming to Real Salt Lake.

After signing Chicho Arango a few weeks ago, RSL announced it has acquired 22-year-old midfielder Nelson Palacio via permanent transfer from Colombian power Atlético Nacional. Palacio, who is signed through the 2026 MLS season, with RSL options for 2027 and 2028 – could join Real Salt Lake as soon as Sat., July 8 against Orlando City FC at America First Field.

“Nelson’s addition represents another fantastic piece for our roster for both 2023 and beyond.” said RSL General Manager Elliot Fall. “Providing another high-level option to our already excellent midfield, Nelson’s athleticism, composure, and ball-playing ability with provide an excellent complement to every other player in our midfield. Nelson’s acquisition is consistent with our strategy of adding talent that fits both short-term needs and long-term quality.”

The 22-year-old midfielder joins Real Salt Lake from legendary Colombian side Atlético Nacional, where just last week he helped his club advance to the Primera A 2023 Apertura finals. During Atlético Nacional’s playoff quest, Palacio appeared in all six matches, starting and playing the full 180 minutes against Millonarios, the former club of new RSL teammates Arango and Andrés Gómez. Nacional fell in penalties following a 1-1 aggregate draw over two legs. The title would have been Palacio’s fourth after the 2021 campaign saw Palacio help lead Atlético to three pieces of silverware – Copa Colombia, Superliga Colombiana and the Categoría Primera A.

Palacio arrives in Utah as RSL’s third U-22 addition to the 2023 roster, joining fellow Colombian winger Gómez and Paraguayan midfielder Braian Ojeda.

A product of the famous Colombian club’s youth academy, Palacio joined Atlético Nacional at the age of six, signing his first professional contract ahead of the 2020 season as an 18-year old. During his first professional year, Palacio was loaned to Valledupar FC in Colombia’s second division, Categoría Primera B. While there, Palacio played in 34 out of a possible 44 matches.

Real Salt Lake puts his club record nine-game unbeaten streak on the line this Saturday at Toronto FC.