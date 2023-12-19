SANDY, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Real Salt Lake today added six players via the 2024 MLS SuperDraft, including a pair of first-round picks chosen at 16th and 18th overall – M/F Matthew Bell and DF Kevin Bonilla. Both RSL picks were MAC Hermann Trophy Semifinalists this year, receiving distinction in college soccer’s Heisman Trophy equivalents.

In the second round, RSL utilized both picks to select a pair of Louisville teammates, taking FW Damien Barker John, a sophomore Cardinal, with the 37th overall selection, while choosing junior DF Josh Jones later in the round with the 47th overall pick.

The third and final round saw RSL pick 76th and 84th overall, taking Georgetown DF Max Jennings and Duke D/M Ruben Mesalles.

Bell, a native of Kingston, Jamaica, recently completed his sophomore season at Marshall University, earning SunBelt Conference Player of the Year and SBC Offensive Player of the Year honors, with Hermann Trophy watch list accolades while powering the Thundering Herd to with a single-season program record of 10 goals / 12 assists, just the second player in program history to register multiple 10-goal campaigns.

“I think the style of play that RSL plays is how I would love to play – I’m so excited,” said Bell, the latest in a long line of Jamaican internationals to call Utah home, including active rostered centerback Kevon Lambert. “I can’t wait to get started and hopefully we’ll build an everlasting relationship. And I hope to be at the Club for many, many years and hopefully I can win some championships.”

“I was speaking with the coaches during the showcase and they really explained to me how I would fit their style of play and how they would use me. I think that’s what I want for my career as well. I’m excited to see what it brings and I’m just really excited. I don’t even know what to say because it’s such a big moment for me in my life. It’s just really exciting at the moment and I’m just so so eager to play.

“I think I’m the type of player who can come in and impact right away, but I also know that if the coaching staff feels I need to be in the second team, I’m open to that too. I’m open to learning and growing as a player because this is just the start of my career. I’m also very ambitious, and I’m very goal oriented, and I think I could potentially impact the first team, and hopefully get a lot of minutes this year, and just grow as a player and help the Club to win trophies.”

Bonilla, a dual U.S. / Honduras international from the Univ. of Portland, is a highly-regarded Dallas native, distinguishing himself as one of the top outside backs in the country. The reigning WCC Defender of the Year, Bonilla is the first Portland Pilot to be drafted in the first round of the MLS SuperDraft since 2010, when RSL took MF Collen Warner. The 22-year-old senior was also named to TopDrawerSoccer’s Best XI, the All-West Region First Team and the All-WCC First Team as well.

“I’m excited to just have the opportunity, to be honest with you,” said Bonilla, well-versed in both the MLS Academy and college soccer landscapes. “It’s been a tough road the past couple four years in terms for my family stuff and other things going on. But just the team believing in me and giving me the opportunity is all I could ask for. Now it’s just on me to put the work in.

“I think first goal for anybody is to play, I understand that it’s going to take me impressing and me doing what I do. And you know, the whole reason you guys brought me here is for a certain reason in terms of how I play this year and past couple years. So I understand the challenge at hand and I’m ready for it.

“I know RSL has had a great academy over the years. One of my teammates from last year, Delentz Pierre, just moved there. He’s only told me good things. And I mean, if they’ve brought in players like Diego Luna and Delentz and all their academy players out of there, it’s only means good things for me. I mean, definitely a good impression from the beginning. At a place like RSL who had an amazing year last year, I think, it’ll work out.

“The only thing I’d say to the fans is that I appreciate them and I’m excited for the stadium and for the energy. Know you’re bringing in a kid who’s brought it out the mud and has come from nothing and that he’s got a family and a couple of brothers behind him who, who support him through anything and he’s seen it all. So whatever is thrown at me, whether it’s a good or bad thing, I know I’ll be able to handle it.”