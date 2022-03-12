FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (ABC4 Sports) – There is someting about the snow that brings out the best in Real Salt Lake.

RSL scored a trio of late second-half goals to complete an incredible comeback over the New England Revolution 3-2 in snowy conditions Saturday evening at Gillette Stadium.

“Obviously when your backs are against the wall you have nothing to do but to fight,” said RSL head coach Pablo Mastroeni. “The guys showed a lot of grit, determination, and I couldn’t be more proud of this group.”

Real Salt Lake beat Seattle last week in the snow at Rio Tinto Stadium, 1-0. But this game was played under mch more severe conditions.

With the game looking out of reach, Sergio Córdova, who signed with RSL on loan from FC Augsburg this offseason, brought the visitors back to within one with his first career MLS goal in the 78th minute to cut New England’s lead to 2-1.

Justen Glad then found the equalizer two minutes before stoppage time, blasting home a free kick off the foot of Pablo Ruiz to level the match at two.

THE GOAL THE CELEBRATION THE HOMEGROWN. pic.twitter.com/xAGboJDZo4 — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) March 13, 2022

Then, with just seconds left in stoppage time, second-half substitute Jasper Löffelsend – signed to the club just 14 days earlier – found an unmarked Tate Schmitt at the top of the box. Schmitt then blasted a curling strike to the upper far corner of the net to complete the comeback. That was Schmitt’s first career MLS goal.

“We had that doubt because we had been battling for those 65 minutes and those opportunities weren’t coming for us,” Schmitt said. “But we stayed the course, we kept taking each five minutes as they came, and we were fortunate to get the first goal from Cordova. The second one, Justin got it, kicked in. And that last one at the end was pretty important to get those three points.”

Emmanuel Boateng opened the scoring with a goal in first-half stoppage time, before Jozy Altidore made his mark in the 62nd minute. The former Toronto FC striker, who joined the Revs as a free agent in the offseason, headed home Adam Buksa’s clever flick at the back post to make it 2-0 for the Revolution.

RSL goalkeeper Zac MacMath had not given up a goal in the team’s first two matches of the season.

Playing in a severe snowstorm for most of the game, Mastroeni was proud of the way his team handled the conditions.

“A game like this is a game of mistake,” he said. “Who’s gonna make more mistakes? I thought the second half we approached it the right way.”

“I think the biggest thing is being defensively sound,” Schmitt added. “Whenever there is a little mistake from a guy slipping or someone not taking the right touch on the ball, you have good support behind you. That all comes with the communication from the team, making sure players are more disciplined, back behind the ball instead of being in a more eager, forward position just in case it doesn’t go the right way.”

Real Salt Lake (2-0-1) next hosts Nashville Saturday, March 19th, at 7:30 p.m.