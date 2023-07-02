TORONTO (ABC4 Sports) – Real Salt Lake has shown it definitely has flare for the dramatic.

After an unbeaten June, capped by a goal at the death last week by Justen Glad against Minnesota, Anderson Julio broke a scoreless tie in the 95th minute, as RSL extended its club record unbeaten streak on the road to ten in a row with a 1-0 victory over Toronto FC.

“From game to game, eight or nine players are contributing,” said head coach Pablo Mastroeni. “From game to game, different players, and that just makes me so proud to have a team. You can win in all kinds of different games but when you win as a collective, there’s no greater feeling in sports.”

Julio’s second goal of the season came on the third chance of an offensive flurry from RSL (8-7-6, 30 points). Toronto goalkeeper Greg Ranjitsingh stopped an initial attempt and defender Aime Mabika cleared a second ball on net, but Julio was in position to bury the next rebound.

Real Salt Lake is unbeaten in its last six matches (4-0-2) overall, and 8-0-2 in its last ten matches on the road across all competitions. Real Salt Lake has a league-leading 20 points in MLS away matches.

“Going on the road and getting a point is always good, but getting three points is just fantastic<‘ said RSL midfielder Emeka Eneli. “The vibe in the locker room afterwards was just great. We’ve been fantastic on the road and if we just continue with the same mentality, we’re excited for the future.”

It was another late concession and another tough loss for Toronto FC (3-8-10, 19 points), who sit 14th of 15 teams in the Eastern Conference. Terry Dunfield was making his debut as Toronto’s interim head coach after former coach/sporting director Bob Bradley was fired on Monday.

Zac MacMath made three saves for his fifth shutout of the season. MacMath’s biggest stop came in the match’s final moments, as the goalkeeper denied a close-range header from Mabika.

Real Salt Lake also received some help from its goalpost in the 69th minute. Brandon Servania had a chance on an open net, but the Toronto midfielder deflected his shot off the post.

RSL outshot Toronto by a 20-12 margin (7-2 in shots on goal), but both teams had several good opportunities to score. Ranjitsingh made five saves in a strong performance, including a big deflection of a Damir Kreilach header in the 42nd minute.

Real Salt Lake next returns home to host Orlando City July 8th at 7:30 p.m. Colombian forward Chicho Arango is expected to make his RSL debut in that game.