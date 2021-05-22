Real Salt Lake rallies for 2-2 draw against FC Dallas

Real Salt Lake forward Rubio Rubin, right, is congratulated by teammates after scoring a goal during the first half of an MLS soccer match against FC Dallas, Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Damir Kreilach scores in 86th minute as RSL earns a point on the road

FRISCO, Tex. (ABC4 Sports) – Two weeks ago, Real Salt Lake gave up two late goals in a 2-1 loss to San Jose.

After surrendering a goal in the 84th minute Saturday night at FC Dallas, it looked like RSL would be walking away with another heartbreaking loss.

But it was Damir Kreilach to the rescue.

Kreilach scored on a header off a pass from Aaron Herrera in the 86th minute, as RSL salvaged a point on the road with a 2-2 draw.

Rubio Rubin opened the scoring in the 20th minute with his fourth goal of the season to give RSL a 1-0 lead.

But FC Dallas found the equalizer on a penalty kick in the 43rd by Andres Ricuarte after RSL defender Marcelo Silva committed a foul in the box.

It stayed that way until the 84th minute when Ryan Hollingshead’s shot deflected off of RSL defender Justen Glad and past David Ochoa for the go-ahead goal.

But RSL leveled the match just two minutes later when Herrera found Kreilach, who found the back of the net on a snap-down header for his second goal of the season.

“I think we could have played a little better and maybe even get the win,” Ochoa said. “I think we got unfortunate on a couple of rebounds, but at the same time we want to come out positive. A point away is not easy so we come out with our heads high.”

FC Dallas dominated most of the action throughout the game, getting off ten shots on goal. But Ochoa came up big several times, making a career-high eight saves.

FC Dallas had 29 shots total, compared to 11 for RSL.

“Overall it’s positive we are taking points on the road,” Kreilach said. “Now our preparation for the next game against Minnesota at home.”

Real Salt Lake (2-1-2) next hosts Minnesota United Saturday, May 29th at 7:30 p.m.