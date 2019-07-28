RSL plays FC Dallas to scoreless draw

FRISCO, Tex. (ABC4 Sports) – Real Salt Lake put together a terrific defensive effort, but the offense could not capitalize on several scoring chances, as RSL earned one point on the road in a scoreless draw against FC Dallas.

Nick Rimando made two saves for his sixth shutout of the year and 150th of his career.

RSL (9-9-4) falls one point behind Portland for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Head coach Mike Petke was not on the bench after being suspended because of his conduct following Wednesday night’s Leagues Cup match against Tigres UANL. Petke was shown a red card after having heated words with referee John Pitti. The matter is pending investigation and MLS is withholding comment until a review of the incident is complete.

Assistant coach Freddy Juarez took over the heading coaching duties, and felt his team played well enough to win.

“It was a good game, hats off to the guys,” Juarez said. “We deserved the win. No one can say we didn’t deserve it. We created some quality chances against a tough opponent. Their goalkeeper [Jesse Gonzalez] was pretty good tonight and he had a solid performance. It’s just the commitment of the guys to defend as a group and make it hard for the opponents, to follow some of the tactics that we talked about. To come to a place like this and push the game when it needed to be pushed and containing it and controlling the tempo at times was really well. Happy of the guys.”

Jesse González had five saves for his sixth shutout of the season for FC Dallas.

Through the first 20 minutes of the match, RSL held 53% of the possession and forced FC Dallas goalkeeper Jesse Gonzalez into several saves to begin the match. RSL’s best chance of the opening 45 minutes fell to Marcelo Silva, but his header in first half stoppage time saw a flying save from Gonzalez deny the headed effort.

In the 56th minute, Corey Baird saw a chance fall squarely to his feet in the penalty area but was stopped by a strong save by Gonzalez.

“I thought it was a great performance offensively and defensively.,” RSL captain Kyle Beckerman said. “We created enough chances to win the game, but well settle for a point and try and improve. I think two weeks ago we were in a similar position, but we lost the game. We said that we would try and learn from this. We had the chance tonight and it seems like we have learned.”

Santiago Mosquera had one of the best chances of the night for FC Dallas (9-8-6) on a breakaway in the 68th minute but his shot missed just right of the post.

Real Salt Lake next hosts New York City FC Saturday at 8:00 p.m. at Rio Tinto Stadium.