RSL owner Dell Loy Hansen taking leave of absence during MLS investigation

SANDY, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Real Salt Lake owner Dell Loy Hansen has taken a leave of absence from the team while he is under MLS investigation for allegedly making racist comments over a number of years.

Real Salt Lake released the following statement:

“As MLS and NWSL commence their investigations, Utah Soccer will ensure full cooperation, including seeking to answer any questions the leagues may have about the statements made by Mr. Hansen regarding athlete boycotts and allegations in a resulting article. As an organization, our priority is our employees, our teams, our players, and our fans, and Mr. Hansen in particular cares deeply for each of these individuals who works so hard to make Utah Soccer the success that it is.



During the pendency of these investigations, and until further notice, Mr. Hansen will be taking a leave of absence from all RSL, URFC, and Monarchs operations. The existing Soccer Executive Group at Utah Soccer will assume all management of the organization.”

Hansen also criticized the players on his team and LAFC for boycotting their match on Wednesday in wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.