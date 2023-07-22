SANDY, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Whether it is MLS play, U.S. Open Cup or Leagues Cup, Real Salt Lake just refuses to lose.

Jefferson Savarino, Chicho Arango and Rubio Rubin all scored goals, as RSL opened Leagues Cup play with a dominating 3-0 victory of the Seattle Sounders Saturday night at America First Field.

Real Salt Lake extended its unbeaten streak to 10 straight games across all competitions.

With the victory, Real Salt Lake will advance to the Round of 32 with a win or a draw at home this Wednesday, July 26, against visiting CF Monterrey (Liga MX).

In the first of two matches at America First Field for the Group Stage of the Leagues Cup, Real Salt Lake was quick to establish offensive dominance. Creating several opportunities in the early minutes, RSL found itself close to finding the opening goal, including a near screamer from Savarino in the 16th minute, which forced Seattle’s goalkeeper to make a dynamic save.

On the other end, the Claret-and-Cobalt’s defensive prowess limited the Sounders’ ability to generate any real threat, with Seattle failing to register a single shot on target during the first half. In the 41st minute, it seemed as if rookie Emeka Eneli would put RSL in front with his first goal of the season, but the defender’s shot was blocked with a point-blank save from Seattle’s Stefan Frei. Despite dominating in possession and creating a multitude of chances, Real Salt Lake entered the halftime break still scoreless, tied with Seattle at 0-0.

Real Salt Lake’s offensive persistence finally paid off at the start of the second half, with Savarino finding the back of the net just three minutes into the half. Arango bulldozed his way down the field, driving through a sea of Rave Green to attempt a shot – which was blocked by a Seattle defender – but a determined Savarino followed up the shot, slamming the ball into the back of the net.

With the first goal in the bag, the floodgates opened for RSL, as Arango netted one of his own just three minutes later, dribbling the ball and outpacing his defender to slot his shot into the upper netting of the goal, giving RSL the 2-0 lead. In the 60th minute, RSL was reduced to 10 men after a reckless tackle saw defender Marcelo Silva receive a straight red card.

Despite being down a man, RSL continued to press for a third, finding the final goal in the 88th minute when Anderson Julio linked up with Rubin, who spun around his defender to hit a low shot into the far post, out of reach of the goalkeeper, securing the 3-0 win.