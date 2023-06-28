SANDY, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Real Salt Lake has never in its history had a winning road record. The most games they have ever won in a season on the road is six.

This year, RSL already have five MLS road wins this year, and if you include the U.S. Open Cup, they own a club record 9-game unbeaten streak away from Utah.

“I don’t really have an explanation for it,” said forward Danny Musovski, who has scored six goals across all competitions this season. “We’re all a little bit puzzled by that. But I keep telling everyone after every road game we win, I come in the locker room and I say, ‘guys, we’re doing the hard part. Now we just need to take care of it at home, and I think we’ll be in a really good spot.”

While going 5-3-2 in MLS games on the road this year, Real Salt Lake has is just 2-4-4 at home. So how has this team bonded so well on the road? Playing nine games in 29 days like they did in May and June really helped this team gel.

“I think that’s a big part if it,” said head coach Pablo Mastroeni. “I think when you spend that amount of time together, you’re more than just a sports team. You’re a band of brothers, and you build bonds that are tighter.”

“On the road, we know actually who we are,” said RSL captain Damir Kreilach. “Overall over the last two months, we’ve picked this thing up. Now it’s up to us to do the right things on the field, and the results are going to come.”

Normally, the rabid fans around MLS make a huge difference. In fact, here are 12 teams who currently have zero or one road victory this year. But RSL is 7-0-2 in its last nine road games across all competitions (including the U.S. Open Cup), so they are obviously not fazed by opposing crowds.

“The jitters that you get when you walk into a full stadium, and you hear them chanting for your rivals, that’s a big ominous at times,” said Mastroeni. “But I think when you’re going through this stretch where we know what to anticipate when we walk into the stadium. There’s almost this sense of calm and confidence that we have to endure this. Then we’ll settle in and find our moments to take advantage of the game.”

“I think in general the group has a lot of confidence right now,” added Musovski. “I think coach is doing a really good job tactically. Winning on the road is just a good feeling.”

RSL will try to extend its franchise-record road unbeaten streak to ten this Saturday at Toronto FC.