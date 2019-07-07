RSL loses to San Jose on late goal, 1-0

SAN JOSE, Calif. (ABC4 Sports) – Playing their third game in a week, REal Salt Lake ran out of gas at the very end of stoppage game.

Danny Hoesen scored in the 93rd minute to give the San Jose Earthquakes a 1-0 victory over Real Salt Lake on Saturday night.

Paul Marie took Cristian Espinoza’s short corner, drove it into the area and sent a cross into the area. Hoesen finished it with a roundhouse kick.

“For 92 and a half minutes we frustrated them a bit,” said head coach Mike Petke. “We were tight defensively and we had our opportunities in transition and through the run of play. They did too, but after the first 10-12 minutes we were able to control the midfield and move the ball. We were comfortable and we were in it. This one hurts. Soccer is cruel sometimes and at times, it just takes one second to switch off and you get punched.”

Daniel Vega had five saves for the Earthquakes (8-7-4) for his sixth clean sheet of the year.

RSL’s Nick Rimando made two saves as he became the first player to appear in 500 MLS regular-season games.

Real Salt Lake dropped to 8-9-2, and one point below in the playoff line in the Western Conference.

“We thought we’d at least come here to San Jose and get a point,: Rimando said. “At least. Our performance showed that tonight and that’s why it hurts a little more. For me, it hurts because it was the 93rdminute and you tend to try and lock things down at the end. Especially when we lost focus on a set piece that gave them the three points.”

Real Salt Lake returns home to host the Philadelphia Union Saturday night at 8:00 p.m.

