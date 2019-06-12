RSL loses to LAFC in U.S. Open Cup, 3-0

SANDY, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – For the third straight year, Real Salt Lake is making an early exit from the U.S. Open Cup.

Carlos Vela, Lee Ngyuen and Adame Diomande all scored goals, as LAFC eliminated RSL from the tournament, 3-0 at Rio Tinto Stadium.

RSL put just one shot on frame, and had just four shots total.

Meantime, LAFC peppered Nick Rimando with shots all game long.

Vela, perhaps the MVP of MLS so far this season, found the corner of the net past a diving Rimando in the 8th minute to open the scoring.

After being turned away on several chances, LAFC found its insurance goal in the 64th minute when Latif Blessing connected a pass to Nguyen, who beat Rimando to make it 2-0.

Then in stoppage time, off a free kick that hit the post, Diomande was there for the rebound to put the game away.

RSL returns to MLS action June 22nd at Chicago.