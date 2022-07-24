SANDY, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – For the first time in 11 games this season, Real Salt Lake did not get a result at Rio Tinto Stadium.

Jesus Ferreria scored the lone goal in the 14 minute off of an RSL turnover, as FC Dallas recorded a 1-0 shutout.

RSL was 7-0-3 at home this season until Saturday night’s loss.

“There was a 10-minute span in the first half where we were careless with the ball, put ourselves in some really uncomfortable transition moments and didn’t handle it well,” said RSL head coach Pablo Mastroeni. “They gained momentum and we just didn’t adjust to the decisions that we were making. Again, for 80 minutes, we did exactly what we wanted to do, but in those 10 minutes is where the game was won and lost.”

Maarten Paes earned his sixth clean sheet of the season after coming up with five saves. Dallas picked up its third road victory of the season. RSL goalkeeper Zac MacMath faced just two shots on frame, making one save.

Real Salt Lake fell at home despite finishing with a 25-7 advantage in total shots and controlling possession nearly 70% of the time.

“We’ve had a pretty good understanding of if we get scored on, then stay the course, keep doing what we’re doing, don’t try doing anything crazy, and the goals will come,” said defender Justen Glad. “I thought we actually did that, I thought we were on top of them for a lot of that game, but we just couldn’t get that final touch or final pass. We couldn’t get the ball in the net.”

Ferreira’s strike was the lone shot on frame for Dallas. He put the Texas club on the board in the 14th minute. A turnover by Justin Meram led to Paxton Pomykal feeding the ball to Ferreira down the middle of the penalty area. Ferreira settled the ball and threaded a left-footer inside the left post.

RSL created more scoring chances than Dallas before halftime, but had nothing to show for it. RSL went into the locker room with a 9-6 advantage in total shots and a 3-2 edge in shots on goal.

The Utah club’s best chance to get on the board came in the final minute of the first half. Aaron Herrera sent a cross to Andrew Brody on the left side of the 6-yard box. Brody’s snap down header was denied at the post by goalkeeper Paes.

Real Salt Lake did not get any closer to scoring after halftime. RSL held Dallas to a single shot over the final 45 minutes while generating 16 shots. Only two were on frame.

The crowd of 20,437 fans extended a Club record with its 11th consecutive sellout at Rio Tinto Stadium.

RSL next hits the road at San Jose Saturday night at 8:00 p.m.