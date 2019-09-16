RSL loses at Minnesota United, 3-1

ST. PAUL (ABC4 Sports) – After such a impressive win at home on Wednesday over San Jose, Real Salt Lake suffered a bit of a letdown Sunday in Minnesota, giving up two second half goals in a 3-1 loss.

Darwin Quintero scored two goals for Minnesota United, as RSL dropped to fourth place (14-12-4) in the Western Conference standings with four games remaining.

“Obviously not like we wanted it to, but I’ll take the blame and responsibility for it,” said RSL interim head coach Freddy Juarez. “Our team opened up too much, we found it at times to be easy in possession, and in the possession it was almost used against us where a bad pass or something happened and we’d be a little too spread out. We had very good moments, but maybe we just opened up too much. That’s my fault.”

Albert Rusnak struck first for Real Salt Lake in the 17th minute on a shot 19 yards out from the edge of the box for his team-leading 10th goal of the season.

But Quintero put Minnesota United FC (14-10-6) on the board in the 20th minute with a shot 11 yards away from the center of the box, assisted by Kevin Molino.

Quintero gave Minnesota United FC a 2-1 advantage in the 51st minute on a shot 20 yards out from the edge of the box. Ethan Finlay finished off the 3-1 victory for Minnesota United FC in the 83rd minute with a shot 17 yards out from the right side of the box, assisted by Romain Metanire.

Minnesota United FC outshot Real Salt Lake 18 to 13, with six shots on goal to five for Real Salt Lake.

Minnesota United FC drew two corner kicks, committed 10 fouls and did not receive a card. Real Salt Lake drew four corner kicks, committed six fouls and was not carded.

“First of all, credit to Minnesota, I think they came in with a game plan and they were able to stick to it throughout the entire game,” said RSL defender Aaron Herrera. “They took their chances going forward. I think we sort of got that first goal and ran the play a little bit, they were sort of on us and we didn’t really take advantage to keep that goal, sort of keep the ball in that half. At the end of the day I don’t think we were clean enough on the ball and just sort of the whole team, not effort, I just feel like we didn’t stick to the game plan the we wanted to.”

Real Salt Lake next plays at New England Saturday 5:30 p.m.