LOS ANGELES (ABC4 Sports) – Real Salt Lake suffered its first road loss since April, and was eliminated from the Leagues Cup with a 4-0 defeat to LAFC.

RSL was coming off a 3-1 come-from-behind victory over Club Leon to reach the round of 16, but there was no dramatic comeback Tuesday night against the defending MLS Cup champions.

After a scoreless first half, LAFC scored three goals in a ten minute span to take control of the game.

Denis Bouanga scored twice in four minutes, the first goal coming in the 52nd minute on a beautiful shot to the far corner of the net that beat RSL goalkeeper Zac MacMath.

Bouanga’s second goal came courtesy of a huge mistake by RSL defender Justen Glad, who had his pocket picked by Bouanga, setting up an easy blast to the top of the net to give LAFC a 2-0 lead.

Bouanga had a hand in the third goal of the game in the 62nd minute, sending a perfect centering pass to Nathan Ordaz. LAFC tacked on one more goal in the 84th minute as Filip Krastev found the back of the net to put the game away.

RSL did manage to get ten shots off, but none were put on frame. By contrast, LAFC peppered the Real defense with 19 shots, including nine on goal.

Real Salt Lake had its 11-game road unbeaten streak across all competitions come to an end, giving up a season-high tying four goals. This was RSL’s first loss away from Utah since April 17th at Dallas.

After going seven straight games without being shut out, RSL has now been held scoreless in two of its last three matches.

LAFC advances to face Monterrey in the Leagues Cup quarterfinals. Real Salt Lake is now off until August 20th, when it resumes MLS play at the L.A. Galaxy.

RSL and LAFC are currently tied for second place in the Western Conference standings.