COMMERCE CITY, Col. (ABC4 Sports) – After 382 long minutes, Real Salt Lake finally ended its scoreless streak, and picked up its first victory in a month as well.

RSL scored an MLS goal for the first time since April 22nd, and defeated the Colorado Rapids for the second time this season, and is on its way to a 12th Rocky Mountain Cup in the last 15 years with a 3-1 victory.

“We’ve had some decent chances in the past, but didn’t capitalize on them,” said head coach Pablo Mastroeni. “So it feels really good. Sometimes you get caught up in the rivalry, but I think for our group the most important thing was the three points and scoring goals.”

Pablo Ruiz ended the streak in the 12th minute, as his shot from 35 yards out deflected off a defender’s leg and into the back of the net to give RSL and early 1-0 lead.

Danny Musovski was in the right place at the right time in the 21st minute, as he rebounded Damir Kreilach’s shot and buried his first MLS goal to give Real Salt Lake a 2-0 advantage.

The Rapids got one back in the 33rd minute when Danny Wilson headed in a corner kick to get Colorado back in the match at 2-1.

However, just before the half, Kreilach scored his first MLS goal since the season opener, taking a feed from Rubio Rubin in the box to give RSL a 3-1 lead at the half.

“It was fortuitous opportunities,” said Mastroeni. “I think the guys took their chances well. Danny was in a great spot on his goal, Pablo took a good strike, it was good to see Dami score again.”

Colorado cut the lead in half in the 74th, as Lalas Abubakar rose up for a header and beat Zac MacMath. But the Rapids never really threatened after that, as RSL held on for its first MLS victory since a 3-1 win over San Jose on April 22nd.

Real Salt Lake (4-6-3) will play Colorado again on the road Wednesday night in the Round of 16 of the U.S. Open Cup at 8:00 p.m. RSL’s next MLS game is May 27th at Minnesota.