RSL drops game at LAFC, loses 2-1

LOS ANGELES (ABC4 Sports) – David Ochoa tried his best to get RSL a point on the road, he had eight saves including one on a Carlos Vela penalty kick in the 60th minute.

Real Salt Lake dropped their second game against LAFC this season, this time in Los Angeles, losing 2-1.

RSL was outshot 29-3, and 9-2 on shots on goal. They also lost the possession battle 75-43%.

LAFC got off to a fast start, in the 10th minute Diego Rossi put the ball behind Ochoa and gave LA the 1-0 lead.

RSL got that goal back quickly, LAFC loaded the RSL box on a corner kick which allowed Everton Luiz and Aaron Herrera to counter attack and Herrera put the chance away and tied the match at 1 in the 18th minute.

It looked like Real Salt Lake was going to steal a point on the road. Until Kim Moon-Hwan sent a long ball into Carlos Vela who controlled it with his chest and hit the left footed shot over Ochoa and into the back of the net.

RSL goes back home for two games, first against LA Galaxy Wednesday, July 21st. Then they host the rival Colorado Rapids Saturday, July 24th.