ST. LOUIS (ABC4 Sports) – The best road team in Major League Soccer has taken down the top team in the Western Conference.

Damir Kreilach scored two goals, as Real Salt Lake beat St. Louis City SC Wednesday night, 3-1. RSL is now 7-0-2 in its last nine road games across all competitions, and improved its league-best road record to 5-3-2.

“I think the biggest difference was finishing,” said RSL head coach Pablo Mastroeni. “I think we’ve talked about that. When we’re not scoring goals, its not from a lack of creation or lack of drive, its just the execution in the final third. I think tonight the biggest difference is we took our chances well.”

Real Salt Lake opened the scoring in the 15th minute when rising star Diego Luna scored his first career MLS goal to give RSL a 1-0 lead. Despite being in a good position to put the ball in the back of the net, Damir Kreilach dummied the ball and froze the defense, creating space for a wide-open Luna, who made no mistake with his shot, launching it inside the far post.

After St. Louis tied the game in the 21st minute on a goal from Nicolas Gioacchini, RSL quickly retook the lead early in the second half.

Luna chipped a short pass to second-half substitute Maikel Chang, who played an exquisite back-heel pass to Kreilach, who buried a shot underneath the diving arms of Roman Bürki to give RSL the lead.

18-year-old Gavin Beavers made a massive save in the 65th minute to preserve the one goal lead.

RSL got some insurance in the 66th minute when Andrew Brody sent a crossing pass to Kreilach, who blasted home his second goal of the game for his third brace of the year, his first in an MLS match.

“I mean it’s something special, especially on the road it means a lot,” said Kreilach, who has had braces against Las Vegas and the L.A. Galaxy in the U.S. Open Cup this season. “I think we found ourselves the way we want to play and because of that we, I mean lately, have had so much success playing away.”

Real Salt Lake got off 13 shots total, nine on frame. St. Louis City had 11 shots with three on target.

With the victory, RSL became the first team in the league this season to record five wins on the road, securing team’s ninth-consecutive road result across all competitions. RSL is unbeaten overall in its last ten matches as well.

Real Salt Lake (7-7-5) stayed in 7th place in the Western Conference as it prepares for a home match Saturday night against Minnesota United.