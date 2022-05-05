SANDY, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – It has been an exciting week for Real Salt Lake fans, as the club has made several moves to bolster its roster.

The biggest move RSL made was bringing back Jefferson Savarino, who scored 22 goals in three seasons with Real Salt Lake from 2017-2019. Savarino played the last two seasons in the top league in Brazil, and has only gotten better.

“Jefferson is a guy who was really powerful and really effective for us for a handful of years,” said RSL general manager Elliot Fall. “That’s why he made the move to Brazil. He’s only continued to be impactful and effective in Brazil.”

“The greatest teacher is experience and going through it,” added RSL head coach Pablo Mastroeni. “I think playing in a league like the Brazilian first division, I’m really excited to get a player of his quality into our group.”

Savarino should join the team at the end of the month after he comes back to Utah from his home in Venezuela.

Anderson Julio, who scored eight goals last year for RSL is back after a short stint in Mexico. He should be ready to go in about a week. Swiss defender Chris Kablan is with the team already, and brings a ton of experience having most recently playing in Belgium.

“He’s a player that we identified that we think is a good fit for our group and help us win games,” Fall said.

“I think his greatest attribute that correlates directly to our league is his athleticism, his competitiveness and his bite,” Mastroeni said. “He’s an aggressive player.”

With all these moves, RSL’s attack has only gotten stronger.

“I’m really excited to get these new guys in around the group, and help us continue what we’ve started this year,” Mastroeni said.

“Building a winning culture, building a positive environment that is conducive to winning, development and the best interest to the players,” said Fall. “That’s how we’re going to be successful.”

RSL (4-2-4) next plays at Nashville Sunday at 3:00 p.m.