LAS VEGAS (ABC4 Sports) – After 90-plus minutes of scoreless soccer between Real Salt Lake and the Las Vegas Lights in the U.S. Open Cup, RSL struck for three goals in extra time in a 3-1 victory at Cashman Field.

Damir Kreilach scored twice, while Danny Musovski added the nail in the coffin in the 120th minute, as RSL won a road U.S. Open Cup match for the first time ever.

Gavin Beavers, a 17-year-old Las Vegas native, earned the victory in goal, making seven saves while facing 21 shots by the Lights. Real Salt Lake peppered Vegas goalkeeper Alan Diaz with 27 shots, ten on frame.

In the 105th minute, Kreilach scored the game’s first goal off a corner kick from Bertin Jacquesson, Kreilach’s first goal since the MLS season opener against Vancouver on February 25.

But seven minutes later, Lucas Stauffer blasted a shot that ricocheted off an RSL defender and past a diving Beavers to level the match at one apiece.

In the 116th minute, Carlos Andres Gomez assisted Kreilach for his second goal of the match to put RSL on top for good.

In the final minute of stoppage time, Musovski put the game out of reach, capitalizing on a poorly-handled save to secure the 3-1 win and advance to Round Four of this year’s tournament.

RSL was 0-9-1 in road U.S. Open Cup matches, and ended a four-game opening round losing skid.

Real Salt Lake (3-5-0) returns to MLS action Saturday against Seattle at 7:30 p.m. at America First Field.