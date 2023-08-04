SANDY, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – It took a day longer that expected, but Real Salt Lake is moving on to the Leagues Cup Round of 16 with after a 3-1 come-from-behind victory over Club León.

In a match that was postponed after a lightning storm Thursday night, RSL scored three goals in 12 minutes in the second half, including a three-minute brace from Danny Musovski and a dagger from forward Chicho Arango to vanquish the Liga MX side Club .

Real Salt Lake will now travel to face Arango and Musovski’s former team, the defending MLS Cup Champions, LAFC, on Tuesday, August 8, with RSL’s active 11-game road unbeaten streak on the line in the Leagues Cup Round of 16 contest.

A victory would most likely see RSL return home to host the Leagues Cup Quarterfinal on Saturday, August 12.

After severe weather in the area saw the match originally slated for Thursday rescheduled for almost 24 hours later, Real Salt Lake returned to the pitch looking for a berth in the Leagues Cup Round of 16. It was reigning CONCACAF Champions League holders Club León that drew first blood, taking the lead in the eighth minute, when Ivan Moreno pounced on a miss-hit clearance just inside the 18-yard-box to set up an open shot on goal for the 1-0 lead.

Real Salt Lake spent the remainder of the first half seeking the equalizer, maintaining a majority of the possession, but the Claret-and-Cobalt were unable to find the back of the net and entered the halftime break with a one-goal disadvantage.

Minutes into the second half, midfielder Diego Luna looked to take the lead with a rocket from five yards outside the box, but his attempt skipped over the crossbar. In the 55th minute, it seemed as if Jefferson Savarino had finally found the elusive goal, but his attempt smacked off the far post, and Musovski’s follow-up attempt on an open net was blocked by a defender’s sliding tackle.

Finally, in the 69th minute, the equalizing goal arrived, as Savarino sent a cross into the penalty box, which Arango pushed into the ‘keeper, deflecting to an unmarked Musovski for an easy header into the back of the net. Two minutes later Musovski did it again, this time with Andrew Brody finding him wide open in the center of the pitch with a long incisive pass, Musovski slipped a shot past the goalkeeper, giving RSL its first lead of the match.

Then in the 81st minute, Arango secured the victory with the third goal of the match, pouncing on a loose ball after Brayan Vera saw his headed shot saved by the ‘keeper, but thankfully the forward was there to clean up the shot, sending the team to the Round of 16 for a matchup against domestic power LAFC.