SANDY, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Ryan Woolley scored a golden goal in overtime, as Crimson Cliffs knocked off Ridgeline to win the 4A boys soccer state championship Wednesday at Rio Tinto Stadium.

Woolley blasted home the game-winner after a scoreless battle in regulation. Dade MacDonald recorded the shutout in goal for Crimson Cliffs, which ended the season on an 11-game winning streak and its first ever state title.

In the 3A title game, Enzo Jacques scored three goals for Layton Christian Academy, and the Eagles cruised past Real Salt Lake Academy, 4-0. Jacques’ hat trick came in the final 19 minutes of action, as LCA won its first state championship at the 3A level.

Rowland Hall captured the 2A championship, beating St. Joseph, 2-0. The Winged Lions were the 9-seed coming into the playoffs, while the Jayhawks were the top seed.

Luke Muhlestein buried a penalty kick in the first half, while Zach Baughman scored on a nearly impossible angle in the final minutes to seal the victory for Rowland Hall.