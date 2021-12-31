Rose Bowl Preps: Utes hope for a “Hollywood ending” at the Rose Bowl

PASADENA, Calif. (ABC4 Sports) – The Rose Bowl game between #11 Utah and #6 Ohio State comes kicks off at 3:00 on New Year’s Day. The game takes place in Pasadena, California, which is not far away from Hollywood.

Some of the Utah players were asked, what would be their Hollywood ending to this game?

Quarterback Cam Rising said, “A Rose Bowl victory of course, nothin will be better than that of course.”

“My Hollywood ending, I guess it would just be on the podium holding that trophy at the end,” said linebacker Nephi Sewell. “Regardless of my stats or anything, as long as we’re out there as a team I think that will be a Hollywood ending to me.”

“Of course getting the win that’s why you come out here and play the game,” said linebacker Devin Lloyd. “Getting the win and really just going out the right way with all my brothers.”

And for freshman defensive lineman Junior Tafuna, a special play in the win would mean a lot to him. “Hollywood ending, I’d probably say coming off a fan block, jumping up, getting an interception and taking it to the house,” said Tafuna. “Taking it 10 yards maybe near the red zone, our red zone something like that. That would be my Hollywood ending.”

For Tavion Thomas he is just focused on one thing. “Winning it, coming out with a victory, winning that thing,” said Thomas. “I ain’t gon lie, try to win that thing ain’t gon lie to you trying to come home with that.”

“Oh man you already know the answer to that one but you know just coming out with a dub,” said defensive end Mika Tafua. “Enjoying the last where we can dump Gatorade on Coach Whit and see the confetti fall.”

The Rose Bowl between Ohio State and Utah kicks off at 3:00 pm on New Years Day.



