Rose Bowl Preps: Utes get ready for a different Buckeyes team

PASADENA, Calif. (ABC4 Sports) – The Rose Bowl is now just three days away, and the Utes are getting ready to take on Ohio State.

The Buckeyes have had several key players drop out of the game to get ready for the NFL.

Quarterback C.J. Stroud will still be there, and even though he is going to have new receivers to throw to, the Heisman trophy finalist will still be a test to the Utes defense.

“He’s a prototypical pocket passer but he’s also capable of running as well, but he wants to stay in the pocket and get it to his elite receivers,” said Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd. “I know a couple of them aren’t playing but it’s Ohio State so I know they’re going to have guys ready to go, ready to play.”

With Ohio State losing key guys at receiver, Stroud knows the younger guys are going to have to step up, regardless of their in game experience.

“Those guys are young and they ain’t really played yet so it’s an opportunity for them to get their feet wet,” said Stroud. “Julian has played but Marvin really hasn’t and Emeka, I mean its a good opportunity to get their feet wet and jump start for next year.”

Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III originally committed to Ohio State, but changed his mind and came to Utah. He’s looking forward to playing against some of the guys that would have been his teammates.

“I’m excited, I know some of those guys but I’m really excited because I know that whoever they put out there, those dudes are all good,” said Phillips III. “They were all the best of their class wherever they were and Ohio State does a great job of developing receivers so I’m excited about that.”

Utah and Ohio State kick off the Rose Bowl Saturday January 1st, at 3 pm.