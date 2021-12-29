Rose Bowl is a true dream come true for the Utes football team

PASADENA, Calif. (ABC4 Sports) – With another bowl game getting canceled because of Covid, there is concern the Rose Bowl will actually take place New Year’s Day.

But Utah players can only take as many precautions as they can to avoid the the same fate as the Holiday Bowl, which was called off hours before kickoff because of Covid issues on the UCLA football team.

The Utes met with the media on Tuesday, and said they still can’t believe the dream of playing in a Rose Bowl is about to come true.

“Hey, I’m thinking every day like, I’m looking at the roses, and a few months ago you could not ask me what you going to do in a few months,” said running back Tavion Thomas. “I’m seeing all this, I’m here in Cali, it’s like really amazing.”

Utah is headed into the Rose Bowl as winners of six straight games, and they want to end the year with what would be one of the biggest wins in school history.

“Finishing one of the toughest, most emotionally exhausting seasons, to finish it out at the Rose Bowl, we’re just thrilled about it.,” said wide receiver Britain Covey.”

“It’s a great experience,” added quarterback Cam Rising. “I’m loving it so far, just enjoying it, enjoying being here. But we’ve got a job to do at the end of the week, and I’m looking forward to getting the opportunity to do it.”

After dealing with the tragic deaths of Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe, not to mention the concerns of Covid, this Utah football team has been through so much this season. Which would make a victory over Ohio State Saturday that much more meaningful.

“We have one goal and that’s to win the Rose Bowl and the last game,” said tight end Brant Kuithe. “We’ve got to finish off the year right. A lot of bad things have happened this year, a lot of ups and downs so it’s a great way to finish off the year and win the Rose Bowl.”

Utah and Ohio State will kick off the Rose Bowl at 3:00 p.m. Saturday.